SPECIAL REPORT: Carter family's dental legacy in Augusta stretches back to the 1800's

Taking a minute now to mark Black History Month, we're highlighting the family that gave the CSRA it's first black dentist. This family has served our community for more than one hundred years and counting.

Hundreds of pictures that tell the story of Dr. James Carter III's family; a legacy that started in Augusta in the 1800's, and leaves a lasting impact on the city.

"This is David Barney, the patriarch of our family who was born in the 1830's," says Dr. James Carter, III. Barney was raised in Columbia County as the son of a slave master, but he was always a free man. He supervised a railroad crew and passed his work ethic down to his son, Dr. James Carter.

"He became Augusta's first black Dentist and practiced from Augusta from 1898 to 1953," says Carter, III. It was the peak of segregation. So for a black dentist, he had to work even harder to stay afloat. "Basically they had no money, all they had were their own blood, sweat, and tears."

Carter's son, James Carter, II also became a dentist. Carter, II wanted to accomplish more, including joining the Georgia Dental Association which didn't allow blacks at the time. "They had attitudes about black dentist were somehow inferior to white dentists. You had to meet the same requirements. You had to go to dental schools, pass the dental boards and all that kind of stuff," says Carter, III.

The legacy continues. Now, James Carter, IV owns his own dental practice. And his father says the family business has its perks. "I capitalize on my investment in my son's dental education."

The monuments for both James Carter and James Carter, II are in the heart of Augusta, located at 12th Street and Laney Walker Boulevard

