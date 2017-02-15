Investigators: suspect called 911, admitted to stabbing in Columbia County

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office have a suspect in custody following a stabbing on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, Johnny Howard, was stabbed multiple times.

Emergency crews responded to Collins Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2017. Deputies say Howard identified his attacker as Lester Tate, but Tate was no longer at the scene when investigators arrived. Howard is currently in the hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office says Lester Tate himself called 911 to report that he was responsible for the stabbing. He gave deputies his address along Old Augusta Highway, and that’s where he was taken into custody.

Investigators collected bloody clothes and the knife believed to be used in the attack as evidence. As of 4:30 on Wednesday evening, Tate was still being questioned. If charges are filed, FOX 54 will update this story on air and online.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.