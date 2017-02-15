UPDATE: Missing Columbia Co teen found

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate. At around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 18, staff at the Jefferson County Jail discovered that Jacob Hollis Wilson had used a set of bolt cutters to cut through a perimeter fence and escape.More >>
A new study about life in the C-S-R-A has some locals pretty upset. WalletHub is ranking Augusta the third worst city in the nation to start a career. Downtown Augusta to some is a pinnacle of opportunities. Small Businesses are starting to become a regular part of the scenery for folks passing by. This under the shadow of a Wallet Hub study ranking Augusta 148th out of 150 when it comes to the worst places in the country to start a career. "When I first came to dow...More >>
Every day isn't doom and gloom with the Richmond County Emergency Management Agency. On Friday, May 19, the Augusta Fire Department's Engine 1 saved a dog who had gotten his head stuck in a gate.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two they believe to be involved with a fight that happened at Delta Manor on April 16. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dionsha O. Jackson and Charniquea V. Mingledolph were involved in the fight.More >>
