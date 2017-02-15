UPDATE: Missing Columbia Co teen found

UPDATE: Caidance Butcher has been found. The fifteen-year-old was found on Feb. 16 at around 2:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Butcher was reported as a runaway. She reportedly did not have a cell phone when she left, but did have an iPad with her and was sending messages on Snapchat and other social media platforms.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager.

The sheriff's office says fifteen-year-old Caidance Nicole Butcher was last seen on the evening of Feb. 12 at her residence in Evans, GA. The sheriff's office says an unknown male may have picked her up at her residence.

According to the incident report, Butcher was wearing a coral shirt that said "Myrtle Beach", dark skinny blue jeans and dark converse shoes with orange laces when she was last seen.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

