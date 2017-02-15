Public meeting will be held for the widening of Furys Ferry Rd.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Columbia County Engineering Services Division will hold a Public Information Open House to present the concept to the citizens of Columbia County. The meeting will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Riverside Middle School cafeteria in Evans.

Columbia County has proposed to convert Furys Ferry Road between the Savannah River / South Carolina State Line and Evans to Locks Road from an existing two-lane roadway to a new multi-modal corridor. It will have a four-lane raised median as well as bicycle and pedestrian facilities. In some areas, the road section will remain two-lane with new turn lanes only. In addition to the roadway sections, the project proposes to install a double-lane roundabout at the intersection of Hardy McManus Road and Furys Ferry Road. Capacity and traffic signal improvements are proposed at major intersections and the project will include curb and gutter and improved storm water facilities. The length of the project will be 3.8 miles.

Written or emailed statements will be accepted until close of business Mar.10, 2017. They are asking that people include their name, address, and contact phone # in the statement. You can either email or post mail Steve Exley. Here's his mailing information:

Mr. Steve Exley, PE

Engineering Services Manager

Columbia County Board of Commissioners

Engineering Services Department

P.O. Box 498

Evans, GA 30809



