West Augusta Parent Academy hopes to lower failing school rate, help parents

A Richmond County teacher is hoping to lower the failing school rate in the county and help parents by starting the West Augusta Parent Academy.

The first day of the academy will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Tutt Middle School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free for all interested parents.

Courses will be held teaching parents tips to help their child transition from middle to high school, elementary to middle school, financial education, eating healthy and much more.

According to their mission statement, the West Augusta Parent Academy will help every student attend and graduate college. We would like to provide services as well as resources to help the entire family to become healthy and happier.

