FOTAS raising funds for new wellness center at Aiken Co. Animal Shelter

The intersection of 8th and Broad Streets has reopened to drivers.More >>
The intersection of 8th and Broad Streets has reopened to drivers.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two they believe to be involved with a fight that happened at Delta Manor on April 16. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dionsha O. Jackson and Charniquea V. Mingledolph were involved in the fight.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two they believe to be involved with a fight that happened at Delta Manor on April 16. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dionsha O. Jackson and Charniquea V. Mingledolph were involved in the fight.More >>
A power line with traffic lights attached has fallen across Washington Road in front of Mullins Crossing. Crews are on the scene working to repair the line. Columbia County deputies are directing traffic.More >>
A power line with traffic lights attached has fallen across Washington Road in front of Mullins Crossing. Crews are on the scene working to repair the line. Columbia County deputies are directing traffic.More >>
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17More >>
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17More >>
The Augusta Coin Club is holding a two day event May 19th and 20th.More >>
The Augusta Coin Club is holding a two day event May 19th and 20th.More >>