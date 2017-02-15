FOTAS raising funds for new wellness center at Aiken Co. Animal Shelter

The nonprofit "Friends of the Animal Shelter" is making big changes to the Aiken County Animal Shelter. But donations are needed to keep the momentum going.

The group has recently made upgrades to the shelter including 5 new play yards, new sidewalks, a new highly-efficient dishwasher and more. Now, they plan to build a medical isolation building. This will help treat sick animals that need short-term care. The shelter says efforts like this have drastically lowered their euthanasia rate over the years.

"We keep moving forward because our goal is to have a 90% save rate. That's our goal. We're close to there but we aren't there yet, but these improvements will hopefully help us get to that goal,” said Jennifer Miller, FOTAS President.

If you'd like to make a donation and help out, contact the Aiken County Animal Shelter or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

