UPDATE: Multi-vehicle collision on Gordon Hwy cleared

UPDATE: Our reporter on the scene, Alissa Holmes, tells us the scene of this multi-vehicle collision has been cleared. Sixteen people were transported to area hospitals.

We now know that one of the vehicles involved was a loaded passenger van.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is working to clear a multi-vehicle collision on Gordon Highway.

The collision happened near the intersection of Gordon Highway and North Leg Road. At least seven cars are involved. Sheriff's Office dispatch tells FOX 54 that all westbound lanes are blocked.

It is recommended that you avoid the area at this time. There is no estimate for how long it will take to clean up the scene.

