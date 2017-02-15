Person hit by car in Thomson

Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17More >>
The Augusta Coin Club is holding a two day event May 19th and 20th.
The James Brown Family Historical Tour will take visitors around important sites throughout Augusta.
On Saturday, May 20th, May Fest 2017 will kick off. The event features a live concert with gospel, R&B and hip-hop.
Grovetown will host their Spring Fling this Saturday, May 20th at Liberty Park.
