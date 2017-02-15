Person hit by car in Thomson - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Person hit by car in Thomson

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) -

A person walking in Thomson was hit by a car Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Jackson Street and Hill Street. Investigators say it was the Pedestrian's fault. 

The person was sent to the hospital.? There is still no word on their condition. No charges are expected to be filed.

