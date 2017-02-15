Georgia governor Deal signs new 2017 budget in Augusta, announces investments to secure economy

Governor Nathan Deal put Georgia's 2017 budget into play, and it happened right here in Augusta.

On Tuesday, both the state House and Senate voted to pass an additional $600 million for the 2017 budget. And a large part of the budget will go towards cyber training that will happen in a facility prepped to be built right here in Augusta.

Governor Deal launched the new 2017 state budget in the company of dozens of state officials and patrol deputies.

The signing took place at the site of the new cyber security center in Augusta. A big reason the Governor chose this site to put pen to paper.

"It is a major investment," said Deal. "Fifty million dollars, which is included in this budget, to establish the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center."

His amended budget will also inject nearly 37 million dollars into Georgia's Regional Economic Assistance Program, something that has jobs written all over it.

"This is money that will allow us to continue to bring new businesses, new companies to our state," said Deal.

And there's a reason for the smiles on the faces of these state troopers. 3,300 of them will be getting 20-percent raises--a $27-million chunk of the new budget that should continue to pave the way for more people to want to join the force.

"Our state patrol, our state department of public safety, has received about twice the number of applicants for trooper school as they had previously received," said Deal.

He says that years of conservative spending made every one of his moves a possibility.

But he wasn't finished. Before putting the budget into action, he dropped an economic bombshell.

"Our rainy day fund is now in excess of 2.2 billion dollars," he said.

Translation; the state is beautifully equipped to handle any sort of economic turbulence that comes our way....something he doesn't see anywhere on Augusta's radar.

Before finishing, the governor wanted to get in one more word about the importance of the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

"It's going to be a great thing for downtown Augusta," said Deal. "And I think it, hopefully, will be very, very helpful in your efforts to have people continue to come to this downtown area."

Augusta University President Brooks Keel says, "It's going to put a huge spotlight on Augusta. It's going to allow us to be the magnet that we've all known we could be to bring business and industry in."

The first major phase of the new budget is to start building the new cyber center in Augusta. It is scheduled for completion next summer.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.