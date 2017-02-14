Video game industry is booming and so are the opportunities and salaries

Those hours in front of the TV playing video games might pay off for young gaming enthusiasts, according to a new report. The Entertainment Software Association says the field of game design is exploding.

Zach Smith is a game designer in Augusta. The twenty-four-year-old runs Blue Hat Studios, his company that doubles as his body of work. He says the field is all about creating experiences. "If you don't ever push a button on your controller or on your computer, nothing ever happens. So, it's really cool to integrate your audience in a way that not many other arts are able to."

About 3,200 people are already working in the field just in Georgia, bringing in $168,000,000 in revenue, according to the Entertainment Software Association. The median salary is about $96,000 a year. But before you can capture that kind of dough your work has to rise above.

And that is what Smith intends to do with his company's latest game called 'Rest Your Eyes'. "You can actually play blindfolded. So, if you think of original Mario, but blindfolded. It's entirely done via the audio."

He created plenty of games to get to this point. Make no mistake, they were not all hits.

"Even if an idea that I'm working on is really experimental, but doesn't take off the ground, I learn something from that and that's what's important is to always keep learning and to always push forward," he said.

He says people in the field need to gauge their expectations. You can't start off making big-budget titles. "You have to learn to scale your ideas down and work forward through that. What can you do? If you can make a very simple game, make it and make it good. Well, that's fine--you made a game!"

Networking is just as important to Smith as building marketable games. "In Augusta, since there's such a small group of us, it is really important that we know each other and work together and encourage each other."

If you want to try that 'Rest Your Eyes' game you can do that at GameJolt.com. And all you need is a pair of headphones, a computer and you are good to go. Smith plans to have a full version of the game available come November.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.