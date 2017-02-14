Private Company brings forth proposal for landfill in Richmond County

During the Richmond County Commission meeting today, a private company presented a proposal to add a landfill in the Richmond County area.

But everybody isn't on board including Augusta Environment Services.

While land in Richmond County may be vacant now, a request by a private company would turn it into a landfill for Construction and Demolition debris. And the dumping could start by spring.

"We feel there's a need and we're fortunate to have an area that has proper zoning proper use, it can really bring jobs to Augusta," says Wright McLeod, Real Estate Attorney for Dixon Airlines.The proposal from Dixon Airline would create a 150-acre landfill near Augusta Regional Airport. One that would compete with the Augusta city landfill.

But McLeod say's this plan will pump an additional $100,000 per year into the county coffers. It could also save local businesses up to 25% in disposal costs. "If you're cleaning up downtown Augusta, it's half the price to take debris to Dixon Airline Road then it is to take it to the Augusta landfill."

The proposal didn't sit well with some members on the board and also the Director of Environment Services for the city.

"Landuse is something that we need to manage, you don't want to become the dumping ground for anybody," says Mark Johnson.

He says that the city already has a waste management plan and if you let one company create a new landfill, what's stopping 20 others from doing the same? "We would have to modify our solid waste management plan to become less restrictive that's the issue at hand today."

But despite the 3-1 approval vote by the County Commission, there are still several hurdles the County must overcome before this private landfill can start accepting trucks. Commission still must vote next week on whether to change the environment services waste management plan which can put the landfill on hold.

