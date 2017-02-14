53 Vietnam Veterans honored at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

53 Vietnam Veterans were honored today at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. The ceremony recognized these veterans as a part of the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary. The Georgia Department of Veterans Service presented a certificate of honor signed by Governor Deal to publicly recognize and thank the veterans.

" I am honored today. I think these people that set it up have finally agreed that the Vietnam Veterans need recognition," said John Rangel Jr., a Vietnam Veteran

There about 7.2 million Vietnam Vets still living today.

