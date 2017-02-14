Valentine's Day Freebies and Deals

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say robbed an Augusta Game Stop. On Thursday, May 18, the man pictured in this article allegedly robbed the Game Stop on Deans Bridge Road at gunpoint.More >>
The woman killed in Wednesday's deadly crash on I-20 near mile marker 188 in Columbia County has been identified as sixty-three-year-old Victoria Reeder Hall of Monroe, North Carolina.
Spring Board is a two night event put on by Westobou.
Coffee with a Cop is all about giving officers and the public a chance to chat and become more personable with each other. Thursday's event starts at 9am inside Krispy Kreme off of Whiskey Road in Aiken.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near the Mom and Pops on Broad Street. Around 9:30 on Wednesday night, deputies responded to help a man who was hit by gunfire. Investigators say the 28-year-old victim was hit in the upper arm and is expected to be OK. His truck was hit multiple times. He is reportedly telling authorities that the shots were definitely not meant for him. At least three other cars and one home were also hit by gunfire.
At least three other cars and one home were also hit by gunfire.