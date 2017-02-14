Man accused of beating four-year old girl in Columbia County

A Martinez man is facing child cruelty charges after allegedly slapping his four-year-old daughter in the face.

According to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Valshae Artez Weed slapped his daughter on the left side of her face. The four-year-old victim reported the abuse to school officials at Brookwood Elementary.

School officials noticed that the four-year-old girl had visible marks on the left side of her face consistent with the statements she provided them. The Division of Family and Child Services is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.