Charlie Wilson performing in Augusta this Mother's Day

Nine-time Grammy nominee Charlie Wilson is coming to the Bell Auditorium Saturday May 13.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday February 15 at 10:00 a.m. You can also call to purchase your ticket.

Charlie is the co-founder of the funk trio the Gap Band and last received a Grammy nomination in 2015 for Best Rap/Song Collaboration and Best Rap Song for singing and songwriting contributions to Kanye West's "Bound 2".

Gap Band retired in 2010, but you may remember a few of their classic hits including "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," "Outstanding," "Yearning For Your Love," "Early in the Morning," and "All of My Love."

