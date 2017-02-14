Video game industry supporting 3,200 jobs across GA

The U.S. video game industry employs more than 3,200 individuals in Georgia according to new data released by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

The report states that the U.S. video game industry is creating high-paying jobs and generating revenue for communities across the nation. In Georgia, the video game industry grew at an annual rate of 5%. Georgia-based employees earned an average compensation of $96,000 per year in 2015.

Michael D. Gallagher, president and CEO of ESA says, "The data we share today details a roadmap for economic growth in Georgia and the power of cultivating high-paying, technical careers in interactive entertainment."

Other findings in the report include that there are over 2,300 game developer locations across all fifty states, and the U.S game company value was more than $11.7 billion in 2015.

