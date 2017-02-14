Augusta flower shops prepare for Valentine's day

While they might not be number one in sales, we can bet that flower shops across the country are really busy this Valentine's day.

If I had to guess, I would have thought flowers would have been the top Valentine's Day gift. But no doubt about it this day of love is definitely going to be busy here at Flowers on Broad. The preparation actually started Monday morning as the employees here started preparing hundreds of bouquets for special deliveries.

All of the back rooms in the shop were converted into Valentine's Day prep rooms. Different colored roses, lilies, balloons and cupcakes all setting the atmosphere of love. And one florist says that roses are unquestionably still the most popular way to say "I love you." I agree, what better way to say I love you than a dozen roses?

Look at all of the pretty Valentine's Day flowers here at Flowers on Broad ????????! pic.twitter.com/XZSI3zVrgv — Alissa Holmes (@AHolmesWFXG) February 14, 2017

If you do get some flowers from a special someone, here are some tips flower experts say will make them last a little longer: replace the water every two days and re-cut the stems at an angle every day.

