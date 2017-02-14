Augusta Commission Preview: Proposal includes new city landfill

Augusta Commissioners are preparing for Tuesday's committee meetings and the agenda includes a proposal for a new city landfill. The plan is being presented by local attorney and businessman Wright McCloud. And according to his documents, this investment could generate more than $1.5 million.

Investors say if the plan is approved, Dixon Airline Recycling and Disposal would be housed on a 150-acre site near the airport. At one point, another landfill occupied the space but was shut down by the Environmental Protection Division for violations. When that company went bankrupt, Wright along with a business partner acquired the land.

The group's presentation published on the city's website shows that the landfill would create jobs, as well as increase Augusta's revenue by roughly $100,000 per year through franchise fees and taxes. They say another pro is that Dixon Airline would free up much-needed space in the municipal landfill.

Tuesday's agenda also includes discussions about the city's new probation service department and compensation for custodial employees. The meeting kicks off at 1:00 p.m. in council chambers.

