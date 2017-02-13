$28 million infrastructure plan revealed to Aiken city council

Faulty valves, rusting pipes and leaky joints. Aiken's public works department says the time has run out on the city's aging infrastructure.

Just about any pipe that transports fresh water, rain water or sewage is needing an upgrade sooner than later. "In phase one, we'll take the most significant needs and give us an approach to fund them," says Aiken City Manager John Klimm.

Phase one doesn't have a start date, as the city has not decided on a payment plan, but city engineers know what they need to work on first. "Our highest priority for water is replacing the valves--making them reliable," said George Grinton. "And for sanitary sewer, ensuring that the joints are tight so they aren't leaking."

Repairing or replacing 150 miles of sanitary sewer lines, 230 miles of pipes and 100 miles of water mains will affect everyone in the city at some point.

The downtown area needs the most help. According to the engineering utilities manager, it has 100-year-old cast iron pipes for its water and sewer lines.

This infrastructure maintenance does not come cheap. "The present numbers were $16,000,000 for water and sewer and $12,000,000 for stormwater."

The good news is that none of the options for payment presented will raise taxes and the repaired and replaced piping will be longer lasting.

"Materials that were used fifty, sixty years ago may not be as strong as what we would put in the ground today," says Grinton.

City management still has some figuring out to do, but they're please that there is finally a plan to work with.

"We needed to address the infrastructure," said Klimm. "So much work has been done. I give George Grinton and the public works staff all the credit in that regard, but this is a good first step for the city."

In coming years, the city will have to look at other sources of money before it can even think about future phases.

