McCormick County Parents demanding answers from Board of Education

A group of upset parents in McCormick County protested today in front of the complex building before the Board of Education meeting tonight.

This all comes after allegations of unfair treatment to employees. Many are also concerned about the IT director at McCormick Middle admitting he placed hidden cameras around the school.

Parents feel after the meeting they are no closer to getting the answers they need. They say it's time to start taking action.

"Mad, betrayed, nobody is doing anything about this it's still continuing," says Sally Gable, a concerned parent.

Gable is like many of these frustrated parents tired of questions to the McCormick Board of Education not being answered. She says after the McCormick Elementary Principal got unfairly demoted several months ago, it's been downhill for the school."You might have a vision for our district but you can't go from from point A to Z in four months."

According to an incident report, In January 2017 the IT DIRECTOR at McCormick Middle school told investigators that he installed cameras that weren't school property on campus and watched it from his personal phone. He's been placed on paid leave and Parents feel there should be a tougher punishment.

"This is our school and these are our kids. They deserve better than what they're getting," explains Gable.

She says she fears the worse if there's a continued trend of no transparency between the school district and the community. "I know we'll have a mass exit of teachers and we may even have a mass exit of children."

After the meeting one of the Board Members and says the board will make the "appropriate comment on the employee when due process has been served." And of course we will keep you updated on all details of this matter.

