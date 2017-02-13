Gun found in bushes near Clearwater Elementary school - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Gun found in bushes near Clearwater Elementary school

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says a .22 rifle was found in the bushes near Clearwater Elementary school Monday morning.

Capt. Abdullah with the sheriff's office says they are confident the gun had nothing to do with anyone associated with the school, it was just left there by somebody in something unrelated to the school.

Capt. Abdullah says the rifle was found wrapped in a blanket and had a gun lock securing it.

FOX 54 will update you as we learn more information.

