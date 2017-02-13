Hank Williams Jr. will perform this summer in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Hank Williams Jr. will perform this summer in Augusta

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Photo courtesy James Brown Arena Facebook page Photo courtesy James Brown Arena Facebook page
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

AEG Live will welcome country artist Hank Williams Jr. Friday June 16, 2017. He'll perform at the James Brown Arena and you can get your tickets here. You can also 877-428-4849 to get tickets.

They go on sale Friday Feb. 17 at 10:00 a.m.

