Midland Valley girls basketball coach arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with student

Midland Valley High School girls basketball coach, Paul Quiller, has been arrested for allegedly contacting a student inappropriately.

According to an incident report released by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Quiller knowingly contacted a seventeen-year-old student for the purpose of persuading, inducing or enticing sexual activity.

The report states that Quiller contacted the student on Dec. 9, 2016. The arrest warrant says the incident happened at Midland Valley high school.

Quiller is facing charges of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Quiller turned himself into the Aiken County Sheriff's Office over the weekend.

