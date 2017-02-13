McDuffie Co. bridge work starting Monday

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers aware of a bridge rehabilitation project starting Monday, Feb. 13 on the State Route 150 bridge over I-20 in McDuffie County. There will be daily shoulder closures at exit 175 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. East and Westbound shoulders will see closures for repairs to the bridge's walls. Thru-traffic won't be affected.

This $2.1-million project will eventually include weekend bridge closures with offsite detours, but those dates haven't been announced yet.

