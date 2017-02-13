City of Aiken to unveil plans to overhaul city's aging water, sewer infrastructure

The City of Aiken is operating with nearly a century-old infrastructure, officials are gearing up to unveil a huge plan that will overhaul the system. The Aiken public works department is inviting the public to Monday's council meeting to hear what they have in store.

This topic is nothing new to the city of Aiken, but officials say now instead of just talking about it, they're ready to take action. And that starts with creating a proactive system that will help avoid potential issues in the future. The list of issues the city is facing is pretty lengthy.

There are nearly 150 miles of sanitary sewer lines, 230 miles of pipes and 100 miles of water mains that fall in the extreme to medium risk category of potentially malfunctioning. According to a release, one of the first steps for engineering and utilities staff members will be implementing a state-of-the-art computer modeling system that will make is easier for employees to pinpoint and plan maintenance improvements.

Council members say the good news is that these improvements won't require a tax hike. The multi-million dollar project will be funded by water and sewer bills, along with money voted on by residents benchmarked for these improvements.

Mayor Rick Osbon gave his take on the whole situation. "It will happen, there's no question. When you have infrastructure in the ground, water pipes and sewer pipes, that have been in the ground for sixty to seventy years, it's not a question of if, it's a question of when."

The work session to discuss this project will begin on Monday, Feb 13 at 5:00 p.m. It will be held at the municipal building on Park Avenue.

