3 wanted for questioning in Wrightsboro Rd gas station assault

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men wanted for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery at a local gas station.

The incident happened just after midnight on Feb. 11 at the Smart Grocery gas station located at 3221 Wrightsboro Road. The three men pictured in this article are wanted for questioning. If you have any information about this crime or if you can identify any of these men, please contact Investigator Harvey or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

