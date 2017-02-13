TRAFFIC ALERT: River Watch Extension Project will close parts of Washington Rd

Washington road has been under some construction lately. But starting Monday morning, drivers can expect some more lane closures in the area as part of the River Watch Parkway Extension project.

Starting Monday, Feb. 13 and going through Friday, Feb. 17, contractors will be removing curbs and gutters between Belair Road and Towne Center Drive. This is for the Eastbound portion of those roads. The closures will start at 8:30 am and end around 3:30 p.m.

Also starting Monday morning, the Department of transportation will be cleaning curbs and gutters on Pleasant Home Road to John C. Calhoun Expressway. The eastbound lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This work will end on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The $40 million extension of River Watch Parkway stretches from Columbia County to Richmond County. And while these lane closures are a pain now, the final project should enhance safety and mobility for drivers.

With the Master's only seven weeks away, we're hoping that drivers will start to see some signs of relief soon.

