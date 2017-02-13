TRAFFIC ALERT: River Watch Extension Project will close parts of - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: River Watch Extension Project will close parts of Washington Rd

Traffic Update; Source: WFXG Traffic Update; Source: WFXG
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Washington road has been under some construction lately. But starting Monday morning, drivers can expect some more lane closures in the area as part of the River Watch Parkway Extension project. 

Starting Monday, Feb. 13 and going through Friday, Feb. 17, contractors will be removing curbs and gutters between Belair Road and Towne Center Drive. This is for the Eastbound portion of those roads. The closures will start at 8:30 am and end around 3:30 p.m.

Also starting Monday morning, the Department of transportation will be cleaning curbs and gutters on Pleasant Home Road to John C. Calhoun Expressway. The eastbound lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This work will end on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The $40 million extension of River Watch Parkway stretches from Columbia County to Richmond County. And while these lane closures are a pain now, the final project should enhance safety and mobility for drivers.

With the Master's only seven weeks away, we're hoping that drivers will start to see some signs of relief soon.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • V.A Hospital 'Walk and Roll' collects donations for homeless veterans

    V.A Hospital 'Walk and Roll' collects donations for homeless veterans

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-17 14:18:53 GMT

    The Charlie Norwood V.A Hospital held it's annual VA 2-K Walk and Roll Wednesday morning. The public was invited to support the homeless veterans in the community by donating toiletries and other supplies. 

    More >>

    The Charlie Norwood V.A Hospital held it's annual VA 2-K Walk and Roll Wednesday morning. The public was invited to support the homeless veterans in the community by donating toiletries and other supplies. 

    More >>

  • Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:27 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:27:45 GMT
    Shooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXGShooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXG

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Thunder Over Evans

    Thunder Over Evans

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:04 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:04:11 GMT

    Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band.

    More >>

    Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly