Squeezing the most money out of your tax return

Tax season is here already, but it's not too late to squeeze a little more out of your return.

"The biggest thing you can do at this point in the ballgame is to make a contribution to an IRA," says Steve Marbert, president of financial advising company Richard Young Associates in Augusta. "There are some retirement plans you can still make contributions to if you're a small business owner."

For an IRA, you can contribute up to $5,500 for individuals under fifty years old and $6,500 for those older. Making contributions to a health savings account is another way to get more money back. Marbert has been a financial advisor for twenty-one years and says missing our entitled deductions adds up. "A lot of people forget maybe moving expenses, or job-related expenses or maybe they have a home office. That's still a good deduction."

Filing accurately is the best course of action. Not reporting assets sold and checking wrong boxes can cost you money now and down the road. "About a year later, they'll get a notice from the IRS maybe, that they owe additional taxes because maybe they didn't report it properly or maybe they didn't report a sale at all. So, you want to make sure you file it properly."

And be careful who you give your information to. The IRS will never ask for revealing personal information over the phone or internet. But scammers do. "Then, they go out and file their taxes, your taxes, ahead of you and they claim a big deduction or a big return. And then you find out later when you file your taxes that your taxes have already been filed and it creates a huge mess."

Though getting a tax advisor is a fool-proof way to maximize your return, it doesn't hurt to be choosy. "I'd go sit down with them first and get a feel for who you're dealing with and just make sure they have experience to file your taxes properly."

With Tax Day still months away, there is no point in rushing. Though, the sooner the taxes get done, the sooner you can ease your mind.

"There's nothing like getting it done now and getting it done ahead of time and getting that money back early, but get all your documentation together so you don't mess up and forget anything."

Tax Day is Apr. 18.

