Diesel truck crashes into power line, causes road closure near Burnettown city limit

A diesel tanker crashed into a power line on Belvedere Road, effectively turning out the lights for the surrounding neighborhood.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office closed the road between Jefferson Davis Highway and Augusta Road while electricians and firefighters worked.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to deputies on-scene, and diesel fuel was leaking from the tanker at one point.

Street lights on patches of Jefferson Davis Highway and Augusta Road are out, as well, and it may take several hours to restore power.

