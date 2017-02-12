Vehicle hits and kills a man in Augusta

A vehicle struck and killed Carlos M. Johnson, Sr., Saturday in Augusta at the intersection Highland and Damascus roads.

The 53 year old was rushed to an emergency room at Augusta University and pronounced dead at about 7:40pm, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

No autopsy will be done, and further details will become available as they are confirmed. There is no information on the status of the driver or what charges, if any, may be pending.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.