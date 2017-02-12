Man wanted for aggravated assault in Windsor Spring Road incident

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4200 block of Windsor Spring Road Sunday.

Investigators are now looking for suspect John Franklin Whitt, who is wanted for aggravated assault.

Any information regarding John Whitt should be relayed to Violent Crimes Investigators or the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

