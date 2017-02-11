Brushfire threatened 130-year-old Beech Island plantation home - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Brushfire threatened 130-year-old Beech Island plantation home

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) -

A controlled burn nearly swallowed a 130-year-old farm property in Beech Island.
The Beech Island Fire Department responded to a call at about 3pm off of Atomic Road near the Radcliffe Plantation Historic Site.

A resident of the household was burning garbage when the wind carried his burn to the yard, and then everywhere else.
He says the flames were about 10-feet tall and got started in a hurry.

"I walked away, wasn't watching it for a minute and fire will do that. Quicker than you think it will--just get out of hand," said T.J. Seiter.

After the close call, the homeowners say it will only take a couple of days to repair the damage and replace the fencing around the historic home.

