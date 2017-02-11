Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports missing four-year-old f - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports missing four-year-old found safe

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The child has been located and has been returned home safely, according to RCSO. He was at a birthday party with a neighbor.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing child alert for a Gabriel Safford.

The four-year-old boy has been missing since about 4pm Saturday from 1671 Goshen Road. It is believed he wandered off while playing with other children.

He is three feet tall and was last seen wearing blue and white pants, and light up shoes.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  The Children's Place held its annual Celebrity Waiter Night fundraiser

    The Children's Place had its annual  "The Celebrity Waiter Night" fundraiser on May 15. The Children Place program helps kids who have been sexually abused kids. Many companies come together to raise money every year. And their employees volunteer to serve the community at the programs dinner.

  How to be prepared for the next cyber attack

    Cyber security experts knew this kind of attack Ransomware would eventually happen. They also know exactly how to make sure your computer is immune. Ransomware means hackers can take all of your data and charge you to get it back. "There are some attacks that come in and try to shut you down, others try to come and steal all your data, this is one that tries to do extortion," says Chief Trust Officer for Unisys, Tom Patterson. Europe, China, Japan ...

  UPDATE: Suspect charged in triple shooting.

    The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.

