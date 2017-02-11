Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports missing four-year-old found safe

The Children's Place had its annual "The Celebrity Waiter Night" fundraiser on May 15. The Children Place program helps kids who have been sexually abused kids. Many companies come together to raise money every year. And their employees volunteer to serve the community at the programs dinner.More >>
The Children's Place had its annual "The Celebrity Waiter Night" fundraiser on May 15. The Children Place program helps kids who have been sexually abused kids. Many companies come together to raise money every year. And their employees volunteer to serve the community at the programs dinner.More >>
Cyber security experts knew this kind of attack Ransomware would eventually happen. They also know exactly how to make sure your computer is immune. Ransomware means hackers can take all of your data and charge you to get it back. "There are some attacks that come in and try to shut you down, others try to come and steal all your data, this is one that tries to do extortion," says Chief Trust Officer for Unisys, Tom Patterson. Europe, China, Japan ...More >>
Cyber security experts knew this kind of attack Ransomware would eventually happen. They also know exactly how to make sure your computer is immune. Ransomware means hackers can take all of your data and charge you to get it back. "There are some attacks that come in and try to shut you down, others try to come and steal all your data, this is one that tries to do extortion," says Chief Trust Officer for Unisys, Tom Patterson. Europe, China, Japan ...More >>
The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.More >>
The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.More >>
A cancer survivor throws the first pitch at this year's Pink in the Park game. Barbara Lowe is a volunteer with the American Cancer society. She is a two-time breast cancer survivor and she got to represent breast cancer survivors as she threw the first pitch at the GreenJackets game.More >>
A cancer survivor throws the first pitch at this year's Pink in the Park game. Barbara Lowe is a volunteer with the American Cancer society. She is a two-time breast cancer survivor and she got to represent breast cancer survivors as she threw the first pitch at the GreenJackets game.More >>
At least one person has died after a vehicle ran into a home in Columbia County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 4881 Old Belair Lane in Grovetown. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 5:00 p.m.More >>
At least one person has died after a vehicle ran into a home in Columbia County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 4881 Old Belair Lane in Grovetown. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 5:00 p.m.More >>