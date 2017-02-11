Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports missing four-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The child has been located and has been returned home safely, according to RCSO. He was at a birthday party with a neighbor.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing child alert for a Gabriel Safford.

The four-year-old boy has been missing since about 4pm Saturday from 1671 Goshen Road. It is believed he wandered off while playing with other children.

He is three feet tall and was last seen wearing blue and white pants, and light up shoes.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.