Vehicle hits pedestrian in Aiken at intersection of Kings Grant Drive and Whiskey Road

Rodney Ivey is in custody. He was captured Monday afternoon. Investigators say Ivey is responsible for three separate shooting incidents in Augusta, all on the same day.More >>
Graduation is a moment that this student was not sure he would ever experience.More >>
On Sunday, May 14, Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal accident on Eastbound I-20 near mile marker 149 in Taliaferro County. County Coroner Milton Alexander responded to the scene in his personal vehicle.More >>
ADPS announced Monday morning that David Long has returned home safe.More >>
