Vehicle hits pedestrian in Aiken at intersection of Kings Grant Drive and Whiskey Road

UPDATE: Investigators at the Aiken Department of Public Safety say the victim remains in critical condition. The driver may face pending charges as the investigation unfolds.

Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to an accident where a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

The call was received at about 9pm Friday, and deputies responded to the scene at Whiskey Road and Kings Grant Drive.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital. Further details will be available as they are confirmed.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.