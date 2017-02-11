Vehicle hits pedestrian in Aiken at intersection of Kings Grant - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Aiken at intersection of Kings Grant Drive and Whiskey Road

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Source: WFXG file image Source: WFXG file image
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Investigators at the Aiken Department of Public Safety say the victim remains in critical condition. The driver may face pending charges as the investigation unfolds.

Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to an accident where a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

The call was received at about 9pm Friday, and deputies responded to the scene at Whiskey Road and Kings Grant Drive.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital. Further details will be available as they are confirmed.

