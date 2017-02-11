Wife fires weapon at husband during domestic disturbance in Burn - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Wife fires weapon at husband during domestic disturbance in Burnettown

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
BURNETTOWN, SC (WFXG) -

A woman fired a weapon at her husband during an early-morning domestic disturbance call in Burnettown, South Carolina, Saturday.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Burnettown Police Department received the call at about 7:16am, according to SSGT. Stephen Shunn.

Deputies say the woman, Eleanor Lee, barricaded herself in her home at Honors Circle in Burnettown.
SWAT and negotiating teams arrived and the 49-year-old woman was taken into custody without further incident at about 9am.

She is currently being held at Aiken County Detention Center and has been charged with attempted murder, according to ACSO.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    •   
