Richmond County Probation Office faces certification issues

Since January, The Richmond County Probation Office has been losing staff not to attrition or firings but because the staff isn't getting certified.

In a matter of several weeks, the Probation Office in Richmond County went from 15 certified probation officers to just 4 certified people allowed to work on cases.

Confusion on an order has turned into 10 probation officers not being allowed to work on cases after failing to pass a certification exam.

Before 2016, The Richmond County Probation Office was considered privatized which means it didn't matter if someone who worked in office passed the certification test or not, they would be in good standings. But that changed this year.

"We want to be post certified but under probation standards not necessarily law enforcement standards," says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Hasan say's being post certified is what the office wanted but never to be a law enforcement agency because each agency serves a different purpose "We want to citizens who need a second chance to get your life back on track not to have to directly deal with law-enforcement of that magnitude we need somebody who can help bridge them back to a social aspect to once again get back on the track of being good citizens."

But despite the turmoil the past couple of weeks, Hasan says he's confident that this can be cleared up. "We're looking to try and find a way to resolve that in the next couple of weeks. I think we're on the right track and we'll get it resolved.

Hasan says he plans on having a meeting next week with several people that include the superior judge and the mayor. That way the office can keep tabs on all the people on probation.

