3 arrested in North Augusta home invasion - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

3 arrested in North Augusta home invasion

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cortez Bennett (source: North Augusta Public Safety) Cortez Bennett (source: North Augusta Public Safety)
Jamarus Boyd (source: North Augusta Public Safety) Jamarus Boyd (source: North Augusta Public Safety)
Desmond Mazzini Cooper (source: North Augusta Public Safety) Desmond Mazzini Cooper (source: North Augusta Public Safety)
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Three men have been arrested in connection with a North Augusta home invasion.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, three men entered a home in the Lynhurst subdivision. The men reportedly held the owner at gunpoint and stole several pieces of property from the home then fled in an unknown vehicle. Shortly afterward, an officer responding to the call discovered a suspicious vehicle abandoned near the home with several electronics that were found to belong to the homeowner.

The vehicle's owner came to North Augusta Public Safety the next morning to report the vehicle stolen. Investigators had information that the car had not been stolen and were able to get the owner to implicate two suspects who had borrowed the car. A series of interrogations determined that the owner and two others conspired to perform the home invasion.

Twenty-year-old Desmond Mazzini Cooper of Trenton, seventeen-year-old Jamarus Boyd of North Augusta and Cortez Bennett of North Augusta have all been charged with First Degree Burglary, Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. All three have been booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Mother's Day in the CSRA

    Mother's Day in the CSRA

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:17:17 GMT
    Mother's Day in the CSRA (WFXG)Mother's Day in the CSRA (WFXG)
    Through out the country families celebrated the one person who make everyday a little bit more special -- their mother. Sally Taylor says, "It gives you an opportunity to that lets you know you're appreciated."  And her son, Walter Taylor, says he shows his appreciation daily. "I cherish mine as long as she is here and even after she is gone. I will always cherish my mother." And just like Walter Taylor, thousands of Americans cherishing their mothe...More >>
    Through out the country families celebrated the one person who make everyday a little bit more special -- their mother. Sally Taylor says, "It gives you an opportunity to that lets you know you're appreciated."  And her son, Walter Taylor, says he shows his appreciation daily. "I cherish mine as long as she is here and even after she is gone. I will always cherish my mother." And just like Walter Taylor, thousands of Americans cherishing their mothe...More >>

  • Cancer survivor throws the first pitch at the GreenJackets game.

    Cancer survivor throws the first pitch at the GreenJackets game.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:40:07 GMT
    survivor throws the first pitch at this year's Pink in the Park game (WFXG)survivor throws the first pitch at this year's Pink in the Park game (WFXG)
    A cancer survivor throws the first pitch at this year's Pink in the Park game. Barbara Lowe is a volunteer with the American Cancer society. She is a two time breast cancer survivor and she got to represent breast cancer survivors as she threw the first pitch at the GreenJackets game. But Lowe says she wants to pitch some advice. "To all women out there -- forty and over -- make sure you get your mammograms every year." Those close to Lowe say she is dedicated in ...More >>
    A cancer survivor throws the first pitch at this year's Pink in the Park game. Barbara Lowe is a volunteer with the American Cancer society. She is a two time breast cancer survivor and she got to represent breast cancer survivors as she threw the first pitch at the GreenJackets game. But Lowe says she wants to pitch some advice. "To all women out there -- forty and over -- make sure you get your mammograms every year." Those close to Lowe say she is dedicated in ...More >>

  • Stamp Out Hunger 25th Anniversary

    Stamp Out Hunger 25th Anniversary

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:26:14 GMT
    25th anniversary for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive (WFXG)25th anniversary for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive (WFXG)
    On May 13, Stamp Out Hunger celebrated it's 25th anniversary. The community was asked to leave a bag of food at their mailboxes for letter carriers to deliver to post offices. Volunteers at the post offices loaded bags into Golden Harvest trucks to be take to Faith Food Factory. Volunteer, Ashley Siler, says it was a good turn out. "Our partners -- food pantries and soup kitchens -- all across our thirty county service area will get this food to distribute it out t...More >>
    On May 13, Stamp Out Hunger celebrated it's 25th anniversary. The community was asked to leave a bag of food at their mailboxes for letter carriers to deliver to post offices. Volunteers at the post offices loaded bags into Golden Harvest trucks to be take to Faith Food Factory. Volunteer, Ashley Siler, says it was a good turn out. "Our partners -- food pantries and soup kitchens -- all across our thirty county service area will get this food to distribute it out t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly