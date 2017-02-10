3 arrested in North Augusta home invasion

Three men have been arrested in connection with a North Augusta home invasion.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, three men entered a home in the Lynhurst subdivision. The men reportedly held the owner at gunpoint and stole several pieces of property from the home then fled in an unknown vehicle. Shortly afterward, an officer responding to the call discovered a suspicious vehicle abandoned near the home with several electronics that were found to belong to the homeowner.

The vehicle's owner came to North Augusta Public Safety the next morning to report the vehicle stolen. Investigators had information that the car had not been stolen and were able to get the owner to implicate two suspects who had borrowed the car. A series of interrogations determined that the owner and two others conspired to perform the home invasion.

Twenty-year-old Desmond Mazzini Cooper of Trenton, seventeen-year-old Jamarus Boyd of North Augusta and Cortez Bennett of North Augusta have all been charged with First Degree Burglary, Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. All three have been booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.

