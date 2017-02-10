1 killed, 3 injured in collision on Jefferson Davis Hwy

A man was killed on Jefferson Davis Highway Friday while on the way to attend his brother's funeral.

According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, eighty-two-year-old Ryan L. Still of Walterboro, SC was killed and three others were injured in the two-vehicle accident. Still was reportedly attempting to make a u-turn and failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming Ford van. Still was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two passengers in Still's Lincoln Town Car, a friend and Still's grandchild, were injured in the collision. The driver of the van was also injured.

Still was in town to attend his brother's funeral at Napier Funeral Home in Graniteville.

