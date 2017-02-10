Floor maintenance to close main entrance of Charlie Norwood VA M - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Floor maintenance to close main entrance of Charlie Norwood VA MC for 10 days

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center new program, Source: WFXG Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center new program, Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The first-floor entrance of the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will be closed for up to ten days.

Ten days, beginning on Feb. 10, have been allotted to resurface the floors in the Uptown Division lobby, but officials say the work could be done in as little as five. While the main entrance is closed, those visiting the facility will be able to use the entrance near the loading dock (Door 6), the East Entrance (Door 12) and the West Entrance near Mental Health (Door 46). The information desk near the main entrance will also be closed during this time.

If you have appointments in the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center during this time, officials have advised you to allow for ten to fifteen extra minutes as there may be delays reaching the check-in desks.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

