Funeral of Sgt. Greg Meagher

The funeral service for Sergeant Greg Meagher will take place Friday afternoon.

Meagher spent more than three decades with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and everyone is expecting to see that dedication reciprocated by the community. The memorial on his patrol car this week was a small testament of Meagher's character.

Meagher's daughter, Lindsey says, "We were at the car yesterday. I got to see the car for the first time and a young woman has her two children and was putting a note on the car. That, simply right there, that touched them who have never even met him."

His family says that they are extremely appreciative of the overwhelming support from the community. Visitors from the community gathered by the hundreds to show their respects to Sergeant Meagher at the King funeral home.

The actual funeral service will take place Friday afternoon at noon and the funeral procession will begin immediately after. The procession route will go down 7th Street from the James Brown Arena, turn right onto Walton Way, then continue down Walton Way and turn right onto Monte Santo Avenue to Westover Memorial Cemetary. FOX 54 will be streaming the funeral procession on Facebook Live as it heads down Walton Way.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.