Second suspect arrested in connection with Paces Run Apartments - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Second suspect arrested in connection with Paces Run Apartments shooting

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Abree Tiesha East (Source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Abree Tiesha East (Source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
David Crawford Jr. (Source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) David Crawford Jr. (Source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested a woman in connection with a recent shooting at Pace's Run Apartments. Detectives arrested twenty-two-year-old Abree Tiesha East on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for her alleged role in a shooting on Jan. 12.

East has been arrested on four charges, including accessory before the fact to a felon, grand larceny, driving under suspension and no South Carolina's Driver License.

The other suspect in the shooting is awaiting trial now on six charges. Twnety-one-year-old David Crawford Junior faces charges that include attempted murder, armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits of Aiken.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

