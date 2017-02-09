Close friends speak out about 18-year-old death in McCormick County

A community is in shock after what happened yesterday afternoon in McCormick County. The sheriff's office tells us a 16 year old boy killed his 18-year- old brother.

The coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Matthew Adams. The sheriff's office says Adams was beaten to the death by his younger brother with a baseball bat.

Troy Beasley and Tyler Green hang out with the 18-year old victim Matthew Adams and his 16-year-old younger brother all the time. They had no way of knowing that Wednesday Afternoon would change all of their lives. That's when McCormick County Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the Lost Wilderness neighborhood in Clarks Hill. There, they found Matthew's body.

"They were always fighting but when they fight someone's there this time nobody was there and this was the outcome that happened," says Beasley.

"When I found out I just had a bunch of bad thoughts going through my head," explains Green.

Green and Beasley are in complete shock. They were with the brothers less than 24 hours before the brutal killing. "He had a long life ahead of him that was cut short."

While they're mourning the loss of their friend, they say their hearts break for the boy's mother.

"She has to live with the fact that my son is capable of doing this and how am I going to live with that," says Beasley.

It's going to be hard to get over what happened but they say a way of coping with it is to hang around with people that make them laugh and forget about what happened.

Green and Beasley also plan to try to help the family and the community move on.

The McCormick County Coroner says that the 16-year-old is currently in custody and Matthew's body will be examined tomorrow morning.

