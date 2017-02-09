Richmond County School System announces annual report - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County School System announces annual report

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County School System releases its annual report, and there was one message that was on repeat. Community.

 "Its going to take all of us. Especially in those communities where we have those disadvantaged kids. Those kids who are in poverty by no fault of their own," said Pastor Marvin Ivey.


 Superintendent Pringle stressed the idea of having all hands-on deck from the community to make changes in Richmond County's education system.

 "We're also going to face our challenges and we invite you, we invite you every day to be a part and to be a partner with us in elevating our entire community," said Pringle.

Though Richmond county schools have faced harsh criticism, the annual report did bring good news. The graduation rate is the highest it's been since 2004.

 "We're doing a lot of great things in Richmond county and while we have challenges, those challenges aren't exclusive to the school system. We have challenges as a community," said Director of Communications Kaden Jacobs.

"Part of our responsibility is to help them up by giving them education. Not by giving them a handout by giving them a quality education," said Ivey.

Superintendent Pringle also praised the district's growth when it comes to choices for students. More STEM and arts programs have been added to schools.

 "They're doing things that are artistic but also mechanical because those things are growing," said Jacobs.

Even Mayor Davis said that the is on board to do anything it can to help support the system. The superintendent will hold another meeting to discuss the report with the public on Thursday, February 16th at Cross Creek High School.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Thomson Football Players walk out of practice

    Thomson Football Players walk out of practice

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:11:49 GMT

    The move came less than 24 hours after the McDuffie Board of Education voted to suspend Coach Rob Ridings for 10 days without pay. 

    More >>

    The move came less than 24 hours after the McDuffie Board of Education voted to suspend Coach Rob Ridings for 10 days without pay. 

    More >>

  • Thomson HS head coach Rob Ridings suspended for 10 days without pay

    Thomson HS head coach Rob Ridings suspended for 10 days without pay

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:14:56 GMT
    McDuffie County Board of Education meeting to discuss the future of a coach at Thomson High School (WFXG)McDuffie County Board of Education meeting to discuss the future of a coach at Thomson High School (WFXG)

    The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Ridings of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.

    More >>

    The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Ridings of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.

    More >>

  • NEW INFORMATION: work at Plant Vogtle to continue through June 3

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:54:07 GMT
    Stakeholders are meeting with Westinghouse and Toshiba in an effort to keep construction going at Plant Vogtle; WFXG.Stakeholders are meeting with Westinghouse and Toshiba in an effort to keep construction going at Plant Vogtle; WFXG.

    Georgia Power, the state Public Safety Commission, and Westinghouse reached a deal just as the previous agreement was set to expire.

    More >>

    Georgia Power, the state Public Safety Commission, and Westinghouse reached a deal just as the previous agreement was set to expire.

    More >>
    •   

  • Education NewsMore>>

  • 55-year-old college football player's bucket list shrinks again

    55-year-old college football player's bucket list shrinks again

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:07 GMT
    Joe Thomas, Sr. walked across the stage at South Carolina State University Friday night to receive his college diploma. (Source: WISTV)Joe Thomas, Sr. walked across the stage at South Carolina State University Friday night to receive his college diploma. (Source: WISTV)

    For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever. 

    More >>

    For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever. 

    More >>

  • Navy Veteran's journey to graduation day

    Navy Veteran's journey to graduation day

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:18:41 GMT
    More than 800 students graduated from Augusta University Friday. One of those graduates, a retired army veteran who says this moment was one he was looking forward to for more than five years.  Each picture taken will be a reminder of how far that students journey was. Memories that will last a lifetime. For one student, it's a feeling he was unsure if he would ever experience  "This is excitement a little bit of anxiousness to get it over with to get that paper ...More >>
    More than 800 students graduated from Augusta University Friday. One of those graduates, a retired army veteran who says this moment was one he was looking forward to for more than five years.  Each picture taken will be a reminder of how far that students journey was. Memories that will last a lifetime. For one student, it's a feeling he was unsure if he would ever experience  "This is excitement a little bit of anxiousness to get it over with to get that paper ...More >>

  • National school lunch hero day

    National school lunch hero day

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-05-04 14:24:47 GMT
    Burke Co. Middle School cafeteria managers and FOX 54 Anchor Destiny ChanceBurke Co. Middle School cafeteria managers and FOX 54 Anchor Destiny Chance

    May 5th is National School Lunch Hero Day. It's a week featured on the schools' calendars and in newsletters. Burke County Middle School decided to celebrate earlier this week.

    More >>

    May 5th is National School Lunch Hero Day. It's a week featured on the schools' calendars and in newsletters. Burke County Middle School decided to celebrate earlier this week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly