Richmond County School System announces annual report

The Richmond County School System releases its annual report, and there was one message that was on repeat. Community.

"Its going to take all of us. Especially in those communities where we have those disadvantaged kids. Those kids who are in poverty by no fault of their own," said Pastor Marvin Ivey.



Superintendent Pringle stressed the idea of having all hands-on deck from the community to make changes in Richmond County's education system.

"We're also going to face our challenges and we invite you, we invite you every day to be a part and to be a partner with us in elevating our entire community," said Pringle.

Though Richmond county schools have faced harsh criticism, the annual report did bring good news. The graduation rate is the highest it's been since 2004.

"We're doing a lot of great things in Richmond county and while we have challenges, those challenges aren't exclusive to the school system. We have challenges as a community," said Director of Communications Kaden Jacobs.

"Part of our responsibility is to help them up by giving them education. Not by giving them a handout by giving them a quality education," said Ivey.

Superintendent Pringle also praised the district's growth when it comes to choices for students. More STEM and arts programs have been added to schools.

"They're doing things that are artistic but also mechanical because those things are growing," said Jacobs.

Even Mayor Davis said that the is on board to do anything it can to help support the system. The superintendent will hold another meeting to discuss the report with the public on Thursday, February 16th at Cross Creek High School.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.