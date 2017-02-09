Man wanted for allegedly taking wallet from Martinez McDonald's - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Martinez McDonald's wallet theft subject (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Martinez McDonald's wallet theft subject (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say walked off with a wallet that was not his.

According to the sheriff's office, on Jan. 28 at around 2:00 p.m., the man pictured in this article picked up a wallet left behind by a customer at the Martinez McDonald's. The subject was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a beanie. He left the restaurant in an older model yellow four-door vehicle with large chrome wheels.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify this man, please contact Investigator Craig Cirillo at 706-541-3974.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

