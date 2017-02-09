Grovetown utility supervisor fired, more changes to come for department

Grovetown city hall is undergoing more changes with the firing of longtime utility billing supervisor, Renee Beard.

Mayor Gary Jones says employees throughout the city are being given performance improvement plans. Beard was issued a set of things to improve upon, such as mailing water bills on time and disciplining workers who are under-performing. He reportedly didn't meet any of them.

Mayor Gary Jones says there was nothing personal about the decision.? "However, with the problems that the city has now and has had with water and water billing, and transparency, and communications and everything else. We have got to move beyond utilizing people who have just been here and have just been getting by."

Jones says there are more changes to come.

