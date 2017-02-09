Richmond County Schools to present annual report

The move came less than 24 hours after the McDuffie Board of Education voted to suspend Coach Rob Ridings for 10 days without pay.More >>
The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Ridings of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.More >>
Georgia Power, the state Public Safety Commission, and Westinghouse reached a deal just as the previous agreement was set to expire.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>
May 5th is National School Lunch Hero Day. It's a week featured on the schools' calendars and in newsletters. Burke County Middle School decided to celebrate earlier this week.More >>
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
The body of the bill contains one sentence: "The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2018."More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
The Department of Education Twitter account posted a quote Sunday attributed to historian and NAACP co-founder W.E.B. Du Bois. The problem was that they spelled his name "DeBois."More >>
Students getting ready for college next year can now get a head start on applying for financial aid. President Obama pushed up the date to submit paperwork for college funds in 2015 as part of a policy action.More >>
Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken says that now is the time for South Carolina to make some changes and invest in the safety of children and their road to education. More than 60% of the buses in Aiken county are over 15 years old.More >>
