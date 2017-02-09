Richmond County Schools to present annual report

The Richmond County School System is presenting its annual report Thursday morning. The report will give parents an update on what leaders are planning for Education in Richmond County.

This is the first time in 2017 we're getting a look at the annual report from the Richmond County School System. So we're really not quite sure what to expect. I talked to the spokesperson for the Richmond County School system, and he told me to expect two things: progress and challenges for the entire district.

Superintendent Doctor Angela Pringle is going to present this report. She's going to do this four times before the end of next week. The first session Thursday morning is invitation only and reporters are invited. So I'm going to get a bit of a sneak peek.

There's another session Thursday night that is open to the public. That will be at A.R. Johnson Magnet School at 6:00 p.m.

There's another report date next Thursday. That meeting is at Cross Creek High School, also at 6:00 p.m.

The final session will happen on Friday, Feb. 17, but that's especially for the faith leaders here in Augusta.

So the public is encouraged to attend tonight's meeting or the meeting next Thursday.

I'm going inside at 7:00 a.m. to hear what Doctor Prin?gle has to say and I'll have an update later in the day.

