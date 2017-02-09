Sgt. Greg Meagher's family remembers a father, brother, and hero

The family of Sergeant Greg Meagher publicly spoke about its loss for the first time today.

"My dad was an amazing, an amazing father and an amazing man," said Lindsey Meagher, Greg's daughter.

A man who's life came to an abrupt end, leaving a large family to comfort themselves.

Public affection and condolences formulating on top of his patrol car.

An act the family appreciates.

"Thank you to the community for all of the outpouring support," said Meagher. "We strongly feel it and it does comfort us in this time."

She says the local reaction is testament to her father's character.

"We were at the car yesterday," she said. "I got to see the car for the first time and a young woman has her two children and was putting a note on the car. That, simply right there, that touched them who have never even met him."

The Meagher family took turns sharing personal stories about him.

Many created more smiles than tears.

They remembered the rugby player, the fisherman, the love.

"His children and his family came first," said Meagher. "Although, he dedicated a lot of his time to his job. That was his passion. That's what he loved."

Spending more than three decades with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office was something her father took pride in.

"He always looked out for everybody else before he looked out for himself," said Meagher.

And when it comes to the amount of tribute the public is paying toward him, she has a good idea of what he would say.

"He'd be thankful, but yet, still, a little embarrassed I guess," she said. "Just would have been like, 'I don't deserve all that. You don't need to do that. Come on, guys!' That kind of thing."

Sgt. Greg Meagher's funeral is Friday at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity on Telfair Street.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.