High 5 4 Kids: Frelicia Tucker

Time now to give a "high 5 4 kids" award.

We have a student- athlete who has received one of the biggest high school awards in the country.

And the city of Aiken set aside a day just for her.

"The more I see that what I do helps my community the more I want to help my community," says Frelicia Tucker.

Frelicia is not your normal student-athlete. She carries a 5.3 GPA, volunteers on a weekly basis, and stands out in tennis and track. And recently, her accolades came from beyond the borders of South Carolina. "They called my name and I walk up there and I said this wasn't a win for me, this is a win for us as in my community. Just to be able to bring that back home meant so much to me."

The Wendy's High School Heisman award. Given to the top high school senior in the country, no matter what sport you play. An award so prestigious her hometown, Aiken decided to honor her in another way.

"I got my own Day The mayor from the city of Aiken gave me my own Day, the Frelicia Tucker Day," Tucker says.

And for this athlete whose world is centered on family, motivation from loved ones is what has gotten her to this point.

"I'm super proud of her. She's grounded, she's humbled and that's the most important thing to me," says mom Alisha Johnson.

This aspiring engineer will be attending Rice University on full scholarship in the fall. She hopes whoever is watching has the courage to push their dreams to the limit. "You have to believe that you can achieve more then you are right now and go to that next step, you have to endure the struggle to get to where you really want to be."

Frelicia says she hopes to run track when she attends Rice, but wouldn't mind hanging up the track spikes to just focus on school.

