High 5 4 Kids: Frelicia Tucker

Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A nephew of Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near the capital of Caracas.More >>
A nephew of Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near the capital of Caracas.More >>