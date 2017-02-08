Retirement of Judge Roper leaves cases in limbo

Judge David Roper served in Richmond County for more than twenty years and has recently retired.

Many of the cases he was presiding over that were open when he left the bench are now in limbo until the new judge can oversee it. And for one family, that wait gets tougher by the day. Marjorie and Moses McIntosh have been raising their granddaughter for nine years. But that all changed several months ago when the court awarded temporary custody to their daughter, blindsiding the grandparents.

"People need to know that they need to go check their paperwork because we were under the notion that everything was good," says Marjorie McIntosh. No guardian ever wants to hear that the child you're raising is gone. They had no idea that their guardianship for their granddaughter had expired. "No one sent a letter out saying that our guardianship never expired."

The McIntoshs say they tried getting full custody and even tried adopting her a few years ago, but they were denied because the child's mother, their daughter, wanted visitation rights. So, they continued to raise their granddaughter.

"My heart is broken because she didn't deserve it," says Marjorie.

It's been a back and forth battle between the McIntoshs and their daughter that began in the Richmond County Courts back in September. But in December, they say Judge Roper decided not to make a ruling on it. He retired weeks after, leaving this case in limbo.

"Frustrated and you're tired of a child going through things she shouldn't have been put in," says Marjorie.

They'll have to start over now by going to mediation before appearing before a new judge. But they are hoping families will learn from what happened to them and be more proactive by always reading court documents to make sure they understand exactly what's happening with their cases.

The Richmond County Clerk of Courts says for all opened civil and domestic cases, the new Judge Ashley Wright will take over. All other cases are subject to be looked at from other judges in the Superior Court.

